icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 May, 2022 17:16
HomeWorld News

Ukraine ‘15 or 20 years away’ from joining EU – France

Kiev’s accession to the European Union will take a “very long” time, according to France’s Europe minister
Ukraine ‘15 or 20 years away’ from joining EU – France
© AP / Pascal Bastien

No fast-track accession of Ukraine to the European Union is possible and the process will take a “very long” time, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Sunday.

“We have to be honest. If we say that Ukraine will join the EU in six months, one year or two years, we are lying. It’s not true. It's probably 15 or 20 years. It takes a very long time,” Beaune told Paris-based Radio J.

“I don't want to offer Ukrainians any illusions or lies,” he added.

Beaune, described by Politico as President Emmanual Macron’s “trusted protege” was named on Friday as minister of European affairs in the government led by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

He suggested that Ukraine should become part of the EU’s political life, reiterating an idea of creating a membership substitute for the country, voiced by Macron.

“In the meantime, we owe the Ukrainians … a political project which they can enter,” Beaune said.

Earlier this month, Macron admitted that Ukraine's EU accession process could take “several decades.” “Even if we gave them candidate status tomorrow, we all know perfectly well that the process of allowing them to join would take several years, in truth doubtless several decades,” he told a European Parliament session in Strasbourg on May 9.

Ukraine responds to Macron EU plan
Read more
Ukraine responds to Macron EU plan

The bloc can set up a “European political community” for Ukraine and other non-member countries, that “would allow democratic European nations... to find a new space for political cooperation, security, cooperation in energy, transport, investment, infrastructure, the movement of people,” the French president suggested.

Macron’s proposal, however, has angered top Ukrainian officials, who rejected any attempts to give the country a substitute instead of full-fledged EU membership. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, for instance, alleged the idea was a result of pressure from Russia.

“We don’t need compromises. Believe me, these will not be compromises between Europe and Ukraine. This will be another compromise between Europe and the Russian Federation,” Zelensky said on Saturday. “I am absolutely sure of it. This is the diplomatic, political influence of Russian officials, bureaucrats and lobbyists.”

Joining the EU has been among the main talking points of Ukraine’s pro-Western politicians for years, bit little progress has been made. The drive to join the bloc has been revitalized since Russia launched a large-scale military operation against Kiev in late February. Ukraine has lodged a formal request to become a member state and the European Commission is expected to make its position on the matter known in June.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass FEATURE
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine FEATURE
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe?
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Bearing a cross? Nandan Unnikrishnan, Distinguished Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi
0:00
29:16
CrossTalk: Self-inflicted damage
0:00
25:23
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies