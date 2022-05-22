icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 May, 2022 14:58
HomeWorld News

US top brass warn of ‘conflict between great powers’

General Mark Milley, chair of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, named China and Russia as the global powers America is vying against
US top brass warn of ‘conflict between great powers’
Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, arrives for the 2022 West Point Commencement Ceremony at West Point Military Academy on May 21, 2022 in West Point, New York. © Getty Images / Michael M. Santiago

The likelihood of a military conflict “between great powers” is growing, the chair of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, has warned.

Speaking in front of cadets graduating from US Military Academy West Point on Saturday, Milley said that the “world you are being commissioned into has the potential for a significant international conflict between great powers.” The general added “that potential is increasing, not decreasing.

Milley went on to single out China and Russia, describing both as having “significant military capabilities” and intending to “change the current rules-based order.

He also noted that the ongoing fighting in Ukraine highlighted some of the main characteristics of future battlefields, which will be “highly complex and almost certainly decisive in urban areas against elusive, ambiguous enemies that combine terrorism and warfare alongside conventional capabilities – all embedded within large civilian populations.

Russia promises response to new NATO expansion READ MORE: Russia promises response to new NATO expansion

Moreover, Milley predicted a radical shift in military technology in the coming decades akin to the replacement of the musket by the rifle, and the rifle with the machine gun. Among the hardware dominating the future battlefield are “robotic tanks and ships and airplanes,” according to the general.

He also noted that the technological edge is no longer necessarily in America’s favor.

What was once the exclusive province of the United States military is now available to most nation states with the money to acquire them,” Milley warned. He also pointed out that the development of artificial intelligence meant that “whatever overmatch we the United States enjoyed militarily for the last 70 years is closing quickly,” with Washington already being “challenged in every domain of warfare in space and cyber, maritime air and, of course, land.

Milley called on the US military to be adaptive and resilient while maintaining “incredible character under the intense pressure of ground combat.

This is not the first time Milley has made such assessments. In early April, he told US lawmakers that the “potential for significant international conflict is increasing, not decreasing.” He also described Russia’s attack on Ukraine as “threatening to undermine not only European peace and stability but global peace and stability that my parents and a generation of Americans fought so hard to defend.

China, too, was mentioned in the general’s speech at that time.

He, along with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, argued before the US House Committee on Armed Services that these perceived threats justified the record-breaking $773 billion budget the US Department of Defense was requesting for the next fiscal year.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass FEATURE
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine FEATURE
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe?
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Bearing a cross? Nandan Unnikrishnan, Distinguished Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi
0:00
29:16
CrossTalk: Self-inflicted damage
0:00
25:23
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies