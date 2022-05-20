icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 May, 2022 05:21
HomeWorld News

Canada reveals Huawei decision

The country’s 5G networks will be formally closed to two major Chinese telecom firms, officials said
Canada reveals Huawei decision
FILE PHOTO. ©  AP / Andy Wong

The authorities in Canada will not allow Chinese companies Huawei or ZTE to use the country’s growing 5G telecommunications networks, citing “serious” national security and privacy concerns.

The long-delayed decision was announced on Thursday by Ottawa’s Office of Innovation, Science and Industry, which stated the two firms would be barred from Canadian networks going forward.

“The Government of Canada is announcing today that it intends to prohibit Canadian telecommunications service providers from deploying Huawei and ZTE products and services in their 5G networks,” the office said, adding that officials have “serious concerns” the companies could be “compelled to comply with extrajudicial directions from foreign governments in ways that would conflict with Canadian laws or would be detrimental to Canadian interests.”

China rolls out world’s largest 5G network
Read more
China rolls out world’s largest 5G network

The announcement comes months after the conclusion of a lengthy legal battle involving Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, who faced charges including bank fraud and wire fraud, as well as conspiracy to commit the two latter crimes. Though the charges were pressed by the US, Canada cooperated in the case and held Meng in custody until last September, when she reached a deal for her release with American prosecutors. 

Thursday’s decision had been postponed for more than three years as the criminal case transformed into a major diplomatic spat with Beijing, but the government has now concluded that 5G networks “introduce new security concerns that malicious actors could exploit,” and that it would be “prudent” to impose restrictions on the two companies “as part of a new telecommunications security framework.”

The use of new 4G or 5G gear from either firm will be prohibited outright in Canada as of September, while existing 5G equipment must be phased out by June 28, 2024, the government said. Those using older 4G equipment from Huawei or ZTE will have until late 2027 to switch over to alternatives.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine FEATURE
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe?
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe? FEATURE
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Self-inflicted damage
0:00
25:23
CrossTalk: Europe at war?
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies