15 May, 2022 21:37
Multiple victims in California church shooting

One person killed, four critically wounded, police say
A firetruck is seen outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday, May 15, 2022 after a fatal shooting ©  Leonard Ortiz / The Orange County Register via AP

At least six people have been injured in a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods, California, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while four others were “critically wounded,” authorities confirmed. Another person suffered “minor injuries” and was also enroute to the hospital.

“We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved,” the sheriff’s office confirmed in a tweet, promising to provide more information “as quickly as possible.”

The shooting occurred at Geneva Presbyterian Church, located at 24301 El Toro Road around 1:26pm local time. Orange County Fire Authority said their first responders were on scene "treating and transporting multiple patients."

Authorities have not shared information on a possible motive at this stage as law enforcement officers continue their investigation.

The incident comes a day after a mass shooting in the state of New York, in which ten people were killed and three others injured after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo. Authorities called it a “hate crime” and “racially motivated violent extremism as most of the victims were black.

