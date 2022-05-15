 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sweden approves NATO membership bid
15 May, 2022 15:23
HomeWorld News

Sweden approves NATO membership bid

The country’s ruling party has followed the example of neighboring Finland
Sweden approves NATO membership bid
© Getty Images / NurPhoto / Contributor

Sweden’s ruling Social Democratic Party has announced its support for the country’s NATO membership bid, following a similar move by the Finnish government.

In a statement published on Sunday, the Social Democrats pledged “to work for Sweden to apply for membership in NATO.” However, the party leadership stressed that if the application were successful, Sweden would stand “against the deployment of nuclear weapons and permanent bases on Swedish territory.”

Finland and Sweden decided to reconsider their long-standing policy of non-alignment following a major change in public opinion after the launch of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. According to recent polls, a majority in both countries now support membership of NATO. Moscow has warned Helsinki and Stockholm against joining the alliance and promised an appropriate response should they make such a move.

Turkey had earlier expressed its objections to Finland and Sweden’s NATO bids, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calling the two Nordic countries “guesthouses for terrorist organizations.” He was referring to the separatist Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Front (DHKP/C), which have been outlawed in Turkey.
NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, however, said he is sure the alliance would be able to overcome Turkey’s reservations.

In early April, the head of the military bloc, Jens Stoltenberg, said NATO “will warmly welcome” Finland and Sweden if they apply to join, and is prepared to make a decision on membership “quite quickly.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Fault lines about front lines? Emanuel Pietrobon, Italian author & political consultant
0:00
30:2
CrossTalk on EU: Laugh or cry?
0:00
25:11
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies