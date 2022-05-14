10 dead in US shooting livestreamed on Twitch

A man in military-style gear entered a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and began firing a rifle

A mass-shooting incident occurred early on Saturday afternoon in Buffalo, the second-largest city in the state of New York.

A gunman armed with a rifle entered a local supermarket, opening fire on the shoppers. The man, donning military-style gear, was apparently acting alone, local media have reported, citing law enforcement.

“It’s like walking onto a horror movie, but everything is real,” a police officer at the scene was quoted as saying by the Buffalo News.

Buffalo police commissioner said a total of 13 people were shot, 10 killed at the scene.

BREAKING: BPD on scene of a mass shooting at the Tops in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police say multiple people have been struck by gunfire. The shooter is in custody. Motorists and residents are urged to avoid the area. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) May 14, 2022

The fate of the gunman remains unclear as well. While local police said on Twitter that the “shooter is in custody,” law enforcement sources told media that he'd actually been shot dead at the scene.

The attacker reportedly live-streamed the shooting spree on Twitch streaming platform. Several graphic screenshots purportedly taken from the stream, showing a body lying on the floor and a woman getting shot in her head, are circulating online.