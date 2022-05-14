 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 May, 2022 20:34
10 dead in US shooting livestreamed on Twitch

A man in military-style gear entered a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and began firing a rifle
A body lays covered in the parking lot of a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., on May 14, 2022. © AP / The Buffalo News / Mark Mulville

A mass-shooting incident occurred early on Saturday afternoon in Buffalo, the second-largest city in the state of New York.

A gunman armed with a rifle entered a local supermarket, opening fire on the shoppers. The man, donning military-style gear, was apparently acting alone, local media have reported, citing law enforcement.

“It’s like walking onto a horror movie, but everything is real,” a police officer at the scene was quoted as saying by the Buffalo News.

Buffalo police commissioner said a total of 13 people were shot, 10 killed at the scene.

The fate of the gunman remains unclear as well. While local police said on Twitter that the “shooter is in custody,” law enforcement sources told media that he'd actually been shot dead at the scene.

The attacker reportedly live-streamed the shooting spree on Twitch streaming platform. Several graphic screenshots purportedly taken from the stream, showing a body lying on the floor and a woman getting shot in her head, are circulating online.

