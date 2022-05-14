 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 May, 2022 01:03
HomeWorld News

NSA promises ‘no backdoors’ in new encryption

Spy agency claims future encryption standards will be too secure for it to bypass
NSA promises ‘no backdoors’ in new encryption
©  AP / Patrick Semansky

The National Security Agency’s cybersecurity chief has claimed that next-generation encryption standards under development in the US will be unbreachable, even by the American government spies themselves.

“There are no backdoors,” Rob Joyce, the NSA’s director of cybersecurity, told Bloomberg in an interview on Friday. The agency has been involved in the process of developing the new standards, which are designed to protect data from future quantum computers, but Joyce promised there won’t be any deliberate flaws injected in the algorithms.

President Joe Biden’s administration has called for implementing quantum-resistant cryptography protecting sensitive data across the US economy by 2035. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) will provide the new algorithms underpinning that cryptography.

The NIST has been running a public competition since 2016 to choose the best algorithms and is expected to announce the winners soon. In 2020 the institute has whittled the entries down to seven finalists from around the world.

NSA may have had ability to bypass ‘unbreakable’ encryption for years READ MORE: NSA may have had ability to bypass ‘unbreakable’ encryption for years

After selecting the winners, the NIST plans to turn them into the new public encryption standards by 2024. Choosing the algorithms through an open competition is meant to “build trust and confidence,” Joyce said.

The NSA didn’t submit any of its classified quantum-resistant algorithms for the contest. However, Joyce said, mathematicians from the agency have tried to crack top entries in the NIST contest to test their strength. “Those candidate algorithms that NIST is running the competitions on all appear strong, secure and what we need for quantum resistance,” he said. “We’ve worked against all of them to make sure they are solid.”

In 2014, an NSA-developed encryption algorithm was dropped as a federal standard amid suspicion that the agency had planted a backdoor. Two Microsoft employees reportedly uncovered a suspicious flaw in the algorithm.

Snowden did nothing wrong? Court rules NSA spying on Americans’ phones was illegal all along READ MORE: Snowden did nothing wrong? Court rules NSA spying on Americans’ phones was illegal all along

Documents leaked by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden in 2013 showed that the agency was secretly surveilling telecommunications records of millions of Americans. A federal appeals court found in 2020 that the NSA violated the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and that the surveillance may have been unconstitutional.

Other documents in the Snowden leak showed some NSA techniques for breaching encryption, stoking suspicion that the agency was using a backdoor in the algorithm it created.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on EU: Laugh or cry?
0:00
25:11
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Standoff
0:00
24:47
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies