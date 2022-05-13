Airstrikes in Syria kill 5, wound 7 – media

Israeli missile strikes activate Syrian air defenses

Israeli missile strikes in the city of Masyaf have left five dead and seven wounded, state media outlet SANA reported on Friday. Air defenses were reportedly activated over the city.

Reports that Israel was targeting a missile production facility have not been confirmed. Video posted to social media shows Syrian air defenses shooting down some of the Israeli missiles.

#BREAKING: Unlike previous times, this time #Syrian Arab Air Defense Force was on high alert probably expecting #Israeli Air Force to carry-out such an airstrike. They fired lots of missiles at the Israeli cruise missiles. We have seen videos showing shot-down of some missiles. pic.twitter.com/QnN7LLF9On — Babak Taghvaee - Μπάπακ Τακβαίε - بابک تقوایی (@BabakTaghvaee) May 13, 2022

Also on Friday, a rocket attack on a military bus killed 10 soldiers and wounded nine in the Anjara region west of Aleppo, according to SANA, which said “militants” using an anti-tank rocket were responsible, and the terrorist group Ahrar al-Sham posted a video on its social media showing a rocket hitting a bus with the caption that this was the bus blown up outside Aleppo, a claim Reuters was unable to verify.