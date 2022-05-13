 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 May, 2022 20:55
HomeWorld News

Airstrikes in Syria kill 5, wound 7 – media

Israeli missile strikes activate Syrian air defenses
Airstrikes in Syria kill 5, wound 7 – media
© SANA

Israeli missile strikes in the city of Masyaf have left five dead and seven wounded, state media outlet SANA reported on Friday. Air defenses were reportedly activated over the city.

Reports that Israel was targeting a missile production facility have not been confirmed. Video posted to social media shows Syrian air defenses shooting down some of the Israeli missiles.

Also on Friday, a rocket attack on a military bus killed 10 soldiers and wounded nine in the Anjara region west of Aleppo, according to SANA, which said “militants” using an anti-tank rocket were responsible, and the terrorist group Ahrar al-Sham posted a video on its social media showing a rocket hitting a bus with the caption that this was the bus blown up outside Aleppo, a claim Reuters was unable to verify.

READ MORE: ‘Syrian scenario’ possible in Ukraine, Russia warns

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on EU: Laugh or cry?
0:00
25:11
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Standoff
0:00
24:47
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies