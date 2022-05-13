 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 May, 2022 13:47
India reveals results of new missile test

New Delhi has reported a successful test launch of an advanced 450-km range BrahMos missile from a Russian Sukhoi fighter jet
© Ministry of Defence, India

The Indian Air Force successfully conducted a missile test on Thursday, when one of its Russian-made Sukhoi fighter jets, from the Tiger Sharks squadron, took off from the Thanjavur airbase in Tamil Nadu, underwent mid-air refueling and then fired an air-to-ground extended-range BrahMos missile, hitting a designated target in the Bay of Bengal, military reported.

The original BrahMos non-nuclear missile has a range of 290 kilometers, can be launched from land, air, and sea, and can travel three times faster than the speed of sound. Meanwhile, the extended-range version of the same BrahMos missile has a range of 450-to-500 kilometers.

"It was the first launch of the Extended Range version of BrahMos missile from Su-30MKI aircraft. With this, the IAF has achieved the capability to carry out precision strikes from Su-30MKI aircraft against a land/sea target over very long ranges," said the official statement by India’s Ministry of Defence. "The extended range capability of the missile coupled with the high performance of the Su-30MKI aircraft gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate the future battlefields."

An Indo-Russian joint venture, the missile is produced by BrahMos Aerospace, a multinational defense corporation run by New Delhi and Moscow. The BrahMos missile was first tested in 2001. Today it is widely deployed by India’s Air Force, Navy, and Army.

