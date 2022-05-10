 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 May, 2022 23:35
HomeWorld News

Bill Gates catches Covid

Software mogul and top WHO donor says he tested positive for Covid-19 
Bill Gates catches Covid
FILE PHOTO ©  AP / Anja Niedringhaus

Retired Microsoft co-founder and WHO mega-donor Bill Gates said Tuesday that he has tested positive for Covid-19, and will be isolating until he recovers. The announcement came as Gates geared up his foundation to advocate for more pandemic prevention measures, and published a book on the subject.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID. I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I’m healthy again,” Gates tweeted on Tuesday, adding, “I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care.”

He pointed out that the Gates Foundation was meeting today “for the first time in two years” but that he will use a Microsoft-owned video chat platform to “see everyone and thank them for their hard work.”

“We will continue working with partners and do all we can to ensure none of us have to deal with a pandemic again,” Gates added.

Gates has been a vocal champion of coronavirus restrictions since the start of the pandemic – from lockdowns and social distancing to masking and even vaccine mandates. Though not a doctor, his opinions have gained traction because the Gates Foundation is a major donor to the World Health Organization (WHO). It also invests billions in development and distributions of vaccines.

Bill Gates calls for global pandemic task force READ MORE: Bill Gates calls for global pandemic task force

The college dropout turned software mogul also attracted scrutiny over his 2015 TED Talk in which he had warned of an “inevitable” coming global pandemic, and the fact that his foundation sponsored the Event 201 exercise in 2019, which closely resembled what became the global response to Covid-19.

Gates has dismissed his critics as “crazy” conspiracy theorists. Earlier this month, he published a book titled ‘How to Prevent the Next Pandemic,’ which was praised by WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He is also pushing for the creation of GERM (Global Epidemic Response and Mobilization), an outfit with an annual budget of at least $1 billion that would plan for future pandemics.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Worse than war? Andy Mok, Senior Research Fellow at the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
30:7
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Victory Day ‘22
0:00
25:54
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies