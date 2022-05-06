 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 May, 2022 18:01
HomeWorld News

US reveals date of major step in arming Ukraine

Legislation will make it easier for Washington to send unlimited military equipment to Ukraine
US reveals date of major step in arming Ukraine
Ukrainian servicemen load a truck with the FGM-148 Javelin, an American man-portable anti-tank missile provided by US to Ukraine © AFP / Sergei Supinsky

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has confirmed that President Joe Biden will sign the Lend-Lease Act of 2022 on Monday. The legislation will make it easier for Washington to ship more types of weapons to Ukraine.

The authorisation will take place on May 9, or "Victory Day" – when the defeat of Nazi Germany is celebrated annually in Russia. The symbolism will almost certainly raise eyebrows in Moscow. 

“The president will sign the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022,” Psaki said on Friday, aboard Air Force One en route to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Biden is set to meet manufacturing leaders in the Greater Cincinnati area on Friday afternoon.

The “Lend-Lease Act,” which was previously used to help the allies during WWII, was revived and backed by the US Congress last week and will allow the US to export unlimited weapons to Kiev. 

Poll reveals Austrians’ stance on joining NATO
Read more
Poll reveals Austrians’ stance on joining NATO

While the bill was approved by Congress last week, it was put together back in January – more than a month before Moscow recognized the Donbass republics as independent and sent troops into Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned the US and its NATO allies for delivering arms to Ukraine, insisting that the inflow of supplies will only prolong the conflict. The Kremlin has also said Western weapons are considered a legitimate target once they enter Ukrainian territory.

Since Russia launched its military operation on February 24, Washington has pledged almost $15 billion in military aid to Kiev. Biden has urged Congress to pass his $33-billion Ukraine aid package, which would direct $20 billion toward providing military support for Kiev.

READ MORE: Top Western media outlet deletes video critical of Ukraine 

Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered Minsk Protocol was designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.

The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Ever more escalation
0:00
25:10
CrossTalk: Who’s winning?
0:00
25:32
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies