 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 May, 2022 06:54
HomeWorld News

Some may have to pay to use Twitter – Musk

Elon Musk says he may charge companies and government entities on the social media platform he is buying
Some may have to pay to use Twitter – Musk
Elon Musk at the Met Gala in New York City, US. © NDZ / Star Max / GC Images

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he may charge certain users a fee for using Twitter. The billionaire struck a deal to purchase the social media platform last week.

“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users,” Musk tweeted on Wednesday.

He followed up with another tweet: “Ultimately, the downfall of the Freemasons was giving away their stone-cutting services for nothing.”

He added: “Some revenue is better than none!”

Twitter declined to comment on the matter when contacted by Reuters.

Twitter staff worried about ‘transphobe’ Musk – Insider
Read more
Twitter staff worried about ‘transphobe’ Musk – Insider

The social media platform has always been free to use. However, Reuters reported last week that Musk told banks that agreed to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter that he would find ways to monetize tweets. Musk declined to comment on the matter at the time.

Musk, who is ranked by Forbes as the world’s richest man, struck a deal with Twitter executives to buy the platform on April 25. The divisive news was met with both praise and fears, including among Twitter’s staff.

Musk promised to uphold freedom of speech on Twitter while following the law. “By ‘free speech’ I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law,” he wrote last week.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0 FEATURE
How a teenage Russian ‘madman’ knocked out a future UFC champion
How a teenage Russian ‘madman’ knocked out a future UFC champion FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Who’s winning?
0:00
25:32
Lured to the precipice? Madhav Nalapat, director of geopolitics & international relations at Manipal University
0:00
30:6
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies