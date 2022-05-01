 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 May, 2022 12:39
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Gazprom reveals increase of gas supplies to China

Deliveries to countries outside of the former Soviet Union have dropped by 26.9%, the energy giant says
Gazprom reveals increase of gas supplies to China
Gazprom's gas processing plant in Russia's Amur Region bordering China. © Sputnik / Pavel Lvov

Russian gas supplies to China have increased by almost 60% in the first four months of 2022 compared to the same period last year, Russian energy giant Gazprom announced on Sunday.

The deliveries are made through the Power of Siberia pipeline as part of the contract between Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), the company said.

When Russia launched its military operation against Ukraine in late February, Beijing refused to condemn Moscow or take part in the international sanctions, despite threats from Washington.

The energy standoff between Russia and the West has led to gas supplies to countries outside the former Soviet Union dropping by 26.9% since the start of the year. A total of 50.1 billion cubic meters have been delivered over the past four months.

Russian energy giant to quit foreign exchanges
Read more
Russian energy giant to quit foreign exchanges

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered gas payments from “unfriendly countries,” which include the EU, to be made in rubles from March 31.

The measure was adopted after harsh sanctions were placed on Moscow amid the conflict in Ukraine.

The EU initially rejected Moscow’s new rules, calling them “blackmail,” but the European Commission recently said there could be ways to pay for Russian gas in rubles without violating the sanctions.

Some counties, however, have still refused to switch to rubles, causing Gazprom to cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria in late April.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How a teenage Russian ‘madman’ knocked out a future UFC champion
How a teenage Russian ‘madman’ knocked out a future UFC champion FEATURE
'Earliest total genocide of WWII': How the massacre in Gudovac became a step into terror
'Earliest total genocide of WWII': How the massacre in Gudovac became a step into terror FEATURE
'Something is rotten in the state of Pakistan': How Islamabad's stance shapes the region
'Something is rotten in the state of Pakistan': How Islamabad's stance shapes the region FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Below rock bottom? Charles Kupchan, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations
0:00
29:3
CrossTalk: West’s war on Russia
0:00
24:9
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies