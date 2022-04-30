 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Apr, 2022 23:58
HomeWorld News

Bill Gates discusses cooperation with Pakistan Army chief

Islamabad reiterates commitment to Gates’ public-health initiatives in second call this week
Bill Gates discusses cooperation with Pakistan Army chief
FILE PHOTO: President Arif Alvi grants Bill Gates the country's second highest civilian award, Hilal-e-Pakistan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 17, 2022 ©  Press Information Department via AP

The influential chief of the Pakistani Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has held a phone conversation with billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, reassuring him that Islamabad is committed to working with the Microsoft co-founder’s foundation on eradicating polio and other global health initiatives.

In a phone call that took place on Friday, Gates praised the Pakistan Army for “supporting the country's polio drive and ensuring proper reach and coverage,” while Bajwa said that “credit goes to all involved in the process,” according to a Saturday statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Gates also commended Pakistan's efforts in battling the Covid-19 pandemic, as Bajwa again attributed it to a “true national response” by multiple agencies. The army chief applauded Gates' global health efforts, and reportedly assured the philanthropist of “continued cooperation.”

Pakistan calls Bill Gates READ MORE: Pakistan calls Bill Gates

On Tuesday, the country’s newly elected prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, also had a phone conversation with the billionaire philanthropist, receiving reassurances that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) will continue supporting Pakistan’s government to help ensure that no child is at risk of being paralyzed by polio.

The country had gone more than a year without a single new polio case – a feat that Gates hailed after traveling to Islamabad to meet with Pakistan's then-Prime Minister Imran Khan in February – but in April officials confirmed two new infections in 15 months.

Pakistan’s parliament elected Sharif as prime minister last month, after Khan was ousted in a no-confidence motion. Khan had claimed that his cabinet was overthrown in a plot arranged by the US and that Pakistan was being handed over to an “imported government led by crooks.”

READ MORE: Pakistan Army chief seeks closer ties with US

Pakistan has endured an uphill battle to inoculate children against polio, partly because of anti-vaccination conspiracies. Militants have targeted public-health workers, and the police protecting them, to disrupt vaccine drives. A female worker administering polio shots in northwestern Pakistan was shot and killed in March.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How a teenage Russian ‘madman’ knocked out a future UFC champion
How a teenage Russian ‘madman’ knocked out a future UFC champion FEATURE
'Earliest total genocide of WWII': How the massacre in Gudovac became a step into terror
'Earliest total genocide of WWII': How the massacre in Gudovac became a step into terror FEATURE
'Something is rotten in the state of Pakistan': How Islamabad's stance shapes the region
'Something is rotten in the state of Pakistan': How Islamabad's stance shapes the region FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: West’s war on Russia
0:00
24:9
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Dual realities
0:00
25:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies