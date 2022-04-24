2 people shot dead by police in Paris amid protests – media

The law enforcement opened fire on a vehicle after the passengers "refused to comply"

Two people were killed in Paris amid election protests on Sunday evening after police fired at a vehicle, following a 'refusal to comply', AFP news agency has reported. A vehicle reportedly tried to clash onto the police officers at Pont Neuf and one of them fired his weapon.

The driver and his front passenger died, a person who was sitting in the back was injured.

BFM TV's police source claimed that the vehicle was going in the wrong direction, apparently rushing onto law enforcement. The police tried to control the situation, but the driver 'refused to comply', which led to shots being fired.

PARIS - La police ouvre le feu sur une voiture suite à un refus d’obtempérer sur le Pont Neuf.2 morts selon le bilan indiqué par l’AFP. pic.twitter.com/wEkw6T1T9K — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) April 24, 2022

🔴🇫🇷URGENT - Incident en cours sur le Pont Neuf à Paris après qu’un véhicule a forcé un barrage de police. Des victimes seraient à déplorer (témoins). pic.twitter.com/tGGqtA5mEq — 🌐Le Globe (@LeGlobe_info) April 24, 2022

The incident occurred during the protests in multiple French cities, including Paris, that followed the the second round of the presidential elections in France.

According to the Interior Ministry, centrist Emmanuel Macron won 58,55% of the vote, while right-wing National Rally’s Marine Le Pen scored 41,45%.