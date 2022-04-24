 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Apr, 2022 06:21
Polls open in French presidential election

Incumbent Emmanuel Macron faces off with longtime rival Marine Le Pen
Ballots with the names of presidential candidates Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen at a polling station at the French Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, April 24, 2022. © Charly Triballeau / AFP

The second round of the presidential election kicked off in France on Sunday.

Just like five years ago, voters are choosing between current President Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, the former longtime leader of the right-wing National Rally party, in a runoff.

In the first round on April 10, Macron won 27.85% of the vote. Le Pen came in second with 23.15%.

Left-wing politician Jean-Luc Melenchon, who won 21.95% and came in third, urged his supporters not to vote for Le Pen, but refused to endorse Macron. Eric Zemmour, a far-right candidate and political newcomer who came in fourth with 7.07%, endorsed Le Pen.

The abstention rate was 26.31% during the first round – the highest since 2002, according to BFMTV.

