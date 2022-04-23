General accuses Boris Johnson of disclosing military secrets

According to a Polish general, the British PM should think before speaking

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “tempting evil” with his statements about the training of Ukrainian troops abroad amid the conflict with Russia, Polish General Waldemar Skrzypczak, who advises the defense minister, said on Friday.

During a visit to India earlier this week, Johnson told journalists that “we are currently training Ukrainians in Poland in the use of anti-aircraft defense, and actually in the UK in the use of armored vehicles.”

Skrzypczak, who headed one of the multinational divisions in Iraq in the mid-2000s, told Polish newspaper Fakt that “when we were on missions abroad it was hard to imagine that one of the politicians would talk about our plans or training on television.”

By making the comments, Johnson “reveals military secrets” to Russia, the general said. “Training is a military matter and must be kept under wraps. The man should… think before saying such things.”

The former commander of Poland’s land forces called the prime minister’s behavior “extremely irresponsible,” warning that it could lead to “disastrous consequences.”

“The prime minister may not be aware of this, but with such statements he endangers the success of the entire military operation, as well as the safety of soldiers,” Skrzypczak said.

Johnson himself expressed concern over the outcome of the conflict for Kiev and its Western backers, warning that there is a “realistic possibility” of Russia achieving victory, and insisting that this is a reason to boost deliveries of lethal aid to Ukraine.

Britain has been one of Ukraine’s main backers and arms suppliers amid the ongoing conflict. London has already sent anti-tank and anti-aircraft missile systems and armored vehicles to Kiev, among other things.

Earlier this month, Johnson made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and personally assure him of London’s support.

In addition to training Ukrainian troops in Poland and on British soil, UK servicemen were deployed in Kiev, where they are teaching local forces to operate British NLAW shoulder-fired anti-tank missile launchers, according to The Times.

On Saturday, a defense source told RIA Novosti that at least two teams from the UK’s elite Special Air Service (SAS) forces arrived at a military base near the city of Lviv in western Ukraine. It’s alleged that they are working to improve the effectiveness of Ukrainian sabotage groups operating in areas controlled by the Russian military.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned NATO countries’ arms supplies to Ukraine, saying they only destabilize the situation and hamper the prospects for peace.

Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.

The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.