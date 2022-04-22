 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Apr, 2022 21:37
HomeWorld News

Former president arrested in US on drug, weapons charges

Juan Orlando Hernández of Honduras is the first Latin American ex-president extradited to the US on drug charges
Former president arrested in US on drug, weapons charges
Juan Orlando Hernandez, center, is taken in handcuffs to a waiting aircraft as he is extradited to the United States, at an Air Force base in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, April 21, 2022 © AP / Elmer Martinez

The former president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, was flown to the US on Thursday and arrested by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents upon arrival. Once an avowed ally of Washington, Hernández has been charged with facilitating the importation of massive quantities of cocaine to the US, as well as two firearms charges.

Following a request by the US Department of Justice, Hernández was arrested by Honduran authorities in February, and his extradition was approved earlier this month.

Hernández served as president of Honduras from 2014 until January of this year, but his involvement in the international narcotics trade predated his presidency, according to the indictment against him.

“From at least in or about 2004, up to and including in or about 2022, [he] allegedly participated in a corrupt and violent drug-trafficking conspiracy to facilitate the importation of hundreds of thousands of kilograms of cocaine into the United States,” read a statement from the Justice Department.

Honduran Femicide
Read more
Honduran Femicide

Hernández was allegedly paid by some of the world’s top drug syndicates, including the Sinaloa Cartel, to ensure narcotics flowed from South America, through Honduras, and into the United States. Hernández is accused of using bribes from drug traffickers to finance his political career, including his successful run for the presidency in 2013, and again in 2017. 

Hernández was once a close ally of the US, and was praised by then-Vice President Joe Biden during his first term in office. He cooperated with the Trump administration in declaring opposition leader Juan Guaido the leader of Venezuela, and was lauded by Trump for “working with the United States very closely” to curb the flow of migrants to the US’ southern border.

However, a case was steadily being built against him, and his brother, Juan Antonio Hernández Alvarado, was extradited to the US in 2018 and convicted of cocaine trafficking by a US judge the following year. However, American authorities waited until Hernández lost another re-election bid this January before moving to extradite him.

Ironically, as a member of Honduras’ National Congress, Hernández helped pass a constitutional reform allowing Honduran nationals to be extradited to the US.

He has recently cited this, as well as his supposed work clamping down on organized crime, as proof of his innocence, maintaining that false information given to police by criminals was responsible for his arrest.

“This is revenge from the cartels, it’s an orchestrated plot so that no government will confront them again,” he said in a letter published last month. “Part of that conspiracy has been a campaign of hate and misinformation.”

If convicted of both the drugs and firearms charges, Hernández faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off?
A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off? FEATURE
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo FEATURE
Kramatorsk train station attack: The key to finding the perpetrator lies in this overlooked detail
Kramatorsk train station attack: The key to finding the perpetrator lies in this overlooked detail FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Total war?
0:00
25:15
CrossTalk: ‘Canceling Russia’
0:00
25:27
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies