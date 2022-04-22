 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Apr, 2022 06:34
UK waives sanctions on key Russian bank

British authorities are allowing payments to a Russian financial institution to safeguard the European Union’s gas supply
FILE PHOTO: The tanker Sun Arrows loads its cargo of liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin-2 project in the port of Prigorodnoye, Russia, October 29, 2021. ©  AP / Uncredited

The United Kingdom has granted a license for continued payments to Russia’s Gazprombank for more than a month, despite sanctions imposed on the firm and dozens of other Russian financial institutions last month.

London’s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) issued the sanctions waiver on Thursday for “the purpose of making gas available for use in the European Union,” noting that the license expires on May 31.

It applies to contracts agreed prior to Thursday with Gazprombank and its subsidiaries, and it allows for “the opening and closing of bank accounts” so long as it helps to secure the flow of gas into the EU. 

Following a flurry of other financial penalties in the wake of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, the UK government imposed sanctions on Gazprombank late last month, also targeting other major financial firms such as Alfa Bank. In announcing the latest waiver, however, the Treasury cited a 2019 law which allows exemptions for penalties on Russia under certain circumstances. 

Despite the push to penalize Russia, a number of European countries remain dependent on Moscow's energy supplies, creating some reluctance to support calls for outright embargoes on gas, oil and coal.

Gazprombank is among the largest banks in Russia by assets held, largely working in the corporate and investment sectors. The United States and a series of allies slapped penalties on the bank in February, imposing debt and equity restrictions after Russia attacked Ukraine, part of a coordinated effort to “isolate” and “cripple” Russia’s economy.

