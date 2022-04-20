 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Apr, 2022 16:59
HomeWorld News

Germany reveals undisclosed arms deliveries to Ukraine

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said there have been additional supplies on top of those already publicly known
Germany reveals undisclosed arms deliveries to Ukraine
FILE PHOTO. © Getty Images / Michael Gottschalk

Germany has supplied more weapons and military equipment to Ukraine than previously confirmed, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock revealed on Wednesday during a trip to the Latvian capital, Riga.

According to Germany’s Tagesschau media outlet, the minister said Berlin has “supplied anti-tank missiles, Stingers and other things which we have never spoken publicly about, so that those shipments could take place quickly.” 

Top Ukrainian officials, including the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and ambassador to Germany, Andrey Melnik, have repeatedly criticized the German government for its failure to provide Kiev with heavy weaponry. According to the German media, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his Social Democratic party are still skeptical about such deliveries, while his coalition partners, the Green Party and the Free Democratic Party, want Berlin to provide Kiev with more robust support, including tanks and armored vehicles.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg has claimed that Berlin was prepared to provide the Ukrainian military with both training and munitions for the German-made PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers, which the Netherlands may supply to Ukraine from its stocks. The outlet, which cited an anonymous German official, said that Ukrainian troops could be trained to operate the system either in Poland or Germany itself.

Ukraine receives aircraft parts from US allies READ MORE: Ukraine receives aircraft parts from US allies

A German government spokesperson, however, refused to comment on the possible delivery of the hardware to the Ukrainian military when asked by a Bloomberg journalist.

On Tuesday, Scholz said that the country had exhausted its own military stocks, and could no longer donate the Bundeswehr’s weapons to Ukraine without undermining its own defense capabilities. Instead, the German chancellor vowed to facilitate direct contacts between Kiev and German weapons manufacturers, as well as providing “the necessary money for the purchase.”

Russia attacked its neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state. The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo FEATURE
Kramatorsk train station attack: The key to finding the perpetrator lies in this overlooked detail
Kramatorsk train station attack: The key to finding the perpetrator lies in this overlooked detail FEATURE
Why the outcome of Russia-Ukraine talks will change Europe’s security landscape
Why the outcome of Russia-Ukraine talks will change Europe’s security landscape FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Canceling Russia’
0:00
25:27
The blind side of history? Efraim Inbar, president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security
0:00
29:19
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies