 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Apr, 2022 18:51
HomeWorld News

Germany explains way to send more of its arms to Ukraine

The Bundeswehr has no weapons to spare, but Berlin will pay defense industry to arm Ukraine, says Chancellor Scholz
Germany explains way to send more of its arms to Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. © Getty Images / Clemens Bilan - Pool

The government in Berlin will pay the German military-industrial complex to produce weapons for Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday after talks with G7 members. He added that the Bundeswehr has no weapons left to spare for Kiev from its own stockpiles, and will need a large-scale rearmament program. 

“We initially supplied Ukraine with weapons from our stocks. Now we must recognize that our capabilities have reached their limits,” Scholz said. “Therefore, we are creating a special fund so that our army, after many years of savings, will finally be well-armed, and we are investing on a large scale in the Bundeswehr’s capabilities.”

Germany is in full agreement with the EU and NATO allies that Russia should not win the war, Scholz said after a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden and the leaders of the EU and G7. To continue arming Kiev, Berlin will allow Ukraine to buy the weapons it needs from German and other Western military manufacturers, for example artillery and other heavy armaments, Scholz said. 

“We will provide the money necessary for the purchase,” Scholz said. “Our common goal is to continue to arm the Ukrainian military so that it can continue to defend itself against [Russian] attack.”

German media suggests showering less
Read more
German media suggests showering less

The US recently announced a $800 million package of weapons for Kiev, including 200 aging armored personnel carriers and 18 towed howitzers. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government has been asking for heavy weapons and vehicles.

Berlin is trying to follow Washington’s lead, amid fears of being seen as a party to the conflict. Economy minister Robert Habeck has said Germany had the responsibility “to not itself become a target” of Russia, which might happen if it sent tanks or fighter jets to Ukraine. 

Former foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel wrote in Der Spiegel on Sunday that Germany could only supply heavy weapons “in coordination with the US,” which was being careful not to cross the line of “active participation” in the war with Russia.

However, Justice minister Marco Buschmann has argued that providing “defensive” weapons to Kiev should be fine because Ukraine is merely defending itself from Russian attack.

Scholz has so far ruled out deliveries of German tanks and armored vehicles to Kiev, arguing that Ukraine would be better served by old Soviet designs operated by new NATO allies in Eastern Europe. Slovakia notably sent a battery of its S-300 air defense missiles to Ukraine earlier this month, but it was “obliterated” by a Russian strike without ever seeing combat.

Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.

The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Kramatorsk train station attack: The key to finding the perpetrator lies in this overlooked detail
Kramatorsk train station attack: The key to finding the perpetrator lies in this overlooked detail FEATURE
Why the outcome of Russia-Ukraine talks will change Europe’s security landscape
Why the outcome of Russia-Ukraine talks will change Europe’s security landscape FEATURE
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The blind side of history? Efraim Inbar, president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security
0:00
29:19
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Article 5
0:00
26:27
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies