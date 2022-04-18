 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Apr, 2022 09:41
Turkey releases video from Iraq invasion (VIDEO)

Ankara's military operation against Kurdistan Workers’ Party militants started on Sunday
Screenshot from footage released by the Turkish defense ministry

The Turkish Defense Ministry has released footage of its military offensive against Kurdish forces in northern Iraq. Ankara launched its latest campaign against the militants, who it considers terrorists, on Sunday evening.

NATO-member Turkey labels the assault a "special operation."

The video shows fighter jets, attack helicopters, artillery, and ground forces in action. Most of the footage was filmed with night vision equipment.

The Turkish campaign, ‘Operation Claw-Lock’, is a cross-border action by Turkish forces targeting Kurdish militants in northern Iraq. Ankara considers the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the People’s Protection Units (YPG) terrorist organizations. The ongoing operation focused on the regions of Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan, the Turkish military reported.

