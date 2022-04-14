 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Apr, 2022 19:18
HomeWorld News

Trump reveals whether he would return to Twitter

The former president expressed doubt that Elon Musk would be able to make Twitter less “boring” for him
Trump reveals whether he would return to Twitter
© AP / Tony Dejak

Former US President Donald Trump has revealed that Twitter had become so boring for him that even Elon Musk would be unable to encourage him to return to the social media platform.

During the Americano Media broadcast on Wednesday, Trump, once famous for his endless stream of tweets and later banned from all major social media platforms, was asked to comment on the news of Elon Musk’s possible acquisition of Twitter.

Asked if he would return to tweeting if Musk bought the platform, Trump responded: “I probably wouldn’t have any interest.” He recalled with nostalgia some “pretty good fights” on Twitter when he and his associates “would go after the progressives.” In Trump’s opinion, “a very interesting war” is not there anymore.

Trump launches social media network READ MORE: Trump launches social media network

Twitter’s become very boring. They’ve gotten rid of a lot of good voices on Twitter, a lot of their conservative voices,” he explained.

In a “non-binding proposal” to Twitter, its largest shareholder, the eccentric businessman Elon Musk said that the social media platform should be transformed to better serve its free speech “societal imperative.” This statement immediately prompted speculation that a ban on Trump might be lifted if Musk buys Twitter.

The ex-president was banned from Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook following the events of January 6, 2021, when a crowd of his supporters assaulted the Capitol building in Washington. The former president launched his own platform, Truth Social, but it has not achieved high levels of popularity so far.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Why the outcome of Russia-Ukraine talks will change Europe’s security landscape
Why the outcome of Russia-Ukraine talks will change Europe’s security landscape FEATURE
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure FEATURE
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Heading toward war?
0:00
25:8
CrossTalk: End of globalization?
0:00
25:39
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies