Trump reveals whether he would return to Twitter

The former president expressed doubt that Elon Musk would be able to make Twitter less “boring” for him

Former US President Donald Trump has revealed that Twitter had become so boring for him that even Elon Musk would be unable to encourage him to return to the social media platform.

During the Americano Media broadcast on Wednesday, Trump, once famous for his endless stream of tweets and later banned from all major social media platforms, was asked to comment on the news of Elon Musk’s possible acquisition of Twitter.

Asked if he would return to tweeting if Musk bought the platform, Trump responded: “I probably wouldn’t have any interest.” He recalled with nostalgia some “pretty good fights” on Twitter when he and his associates “would go after the progressives.” In Trump’s opinion, “a very interesting war” is not there anymore.

“Twitter’s become very boring. They’ve gotten rid of a lot of good voices on Twitter, a lot of their conservative voices,” he explained.

In a “non-binding proposal” to Twitter, its largest shareholder, the eccentric businessman Elon Musk said that the social media platform should be transformed to better serve its free speech “societal imperative.” This statement immediately prompted speculation that a ban on Trump might be lifted if Musk buys Twitter.

The ex-president was banned from Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook following the events of January 6, 2021, when a crowd of his supporters assaulted the Capitol building in Washington. The former president launched his own platform, Truth Social, but it has not achieved high levels of popularity so far.