 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Zelensky announces arrest of opposition leader
12 Apr, 2022 05:16
HomeWorld News

US in new Asian show of force

Aircraft carrier strike group deployed near Korea amid concerns over a future nuclear test, an official said
US in new Asian show of force
FILE PHOTO: US Navy F-18 Super Hornets sit on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Atlantic Ocean, April 26, 2018. ©  US Navy / MC Seaman Dan Snow

A United States aircraft carrier strike group has been deployed off the coast of Korea, and is reportedly set to take part in naval drills. It comes as US officials voice concerns that Pyongyang could conduct a fresh nuclear test. 

The USS Abraham Lincoln strike group is now operating near the Sea of Japan – also known as the East Sea – an unnamed US government figure told Reuters on Monday, following reports in South Korean media that the ships had been deployed to international waters in the region in an “apparent show of force.” 

The vessels will meet up with the Japanese navy for military exercises in the coming days “to reassure allies and partners in the region,” the US official continued, with Reuters noting that the move comes as Washington is “increasingly concerned that North Korea could carry out an underground nuclear test.”

North Korea labels Biden 'senile' READ MORE: North Korea labels Biden 'senile'

The deployment marks the first time a carrier strike group has been sent to the region since 2017, when the USS Ronald Reagan, Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz, as well as a number of destroyers and other support ships, were stationed near the East Sea amid a previous bout of tensions with Pyongyang.

Though the Pentagon has yet to confirm details of the mission publicly, sources cited by Yonhap News said the USS Abraham Lincoln is expected to remain in the area for “three to five days.”

The move comes after officials in South Korea visited Washington last week and requested the redeployment of a number of American strategic assets, including aircraft carriers, long-range nuclear bombers, and submarines.

Pyongyang has repeatedly condemned US drills in the region as provocative, specifically those held with South Korea, seeing the exercises as rehearsals for an invasion. Although it has not carried out a nuclear test since 2017, the North has conducted a series of long-range missile tests in recent months, including what it claimed to be an upgraded intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

READ MORE: North Korea reveals nuclear red-line

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure FEATURE
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa FEATURE
The price of politics: What will happen if the West really abandons Russian gas?
The price of politics: What will happen if the West really abandons Russian gas? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Close enemies, distant friends? Yusuf Alabarda, retired colonel of the Turkish Armed Forces
0:00
30:44
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Lies and liars
0:00
26:19
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies