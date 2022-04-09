 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Apr, 2022 07:34
HomeWorld News

West wants to ‘destroy’ Russia – Venezuela

President Nicolas Maduro has denounced attempts to start “a big war” with Moscow
West wants to ‘destroy’ Russia – Venezuela
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro addresses parliament in Caracas, Venezuela, 2021. © Carolina Cabral/Getty Images

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused the West of trying to “dismember” Russia amid sweeping sanctions on Moscow over its military campaign in Ukraine. Maduro’s country has been living under major US embargoes since 2019.

“They are lining up, economically, politically, and diplomatically [in the West] for a big war against Russia. From Venezuela, we denounce it,” Maduro said in a televised speech on Friday.

“They want a war to dismember Russia, destroy it in pieces and end the hope of a multipolar world where we can all live.”

The South American country condemned Thursday’s vote in the UN General Assembly to suspend Russia from the global organization’s Human Rights Council. Venezuelan

Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia said the move “destroys bridges” necessary for dialogue and “seriously threatens security, order and global peace.”

The US imposed several rounds of sanctions on Venezuela, hitting its oil industry, among other things. Washington has openly supported Maduro’s political opponent, Juan Guaido, while Maduro accused the West of trying to oust him from power.

Ex-Russian president warns about 'world order'
Read more
Ex-Russian president warns about 'world order'

Many countries, including NATO and EU member states, imposed sanctions on Moscow in response to its military campaign in Ukraine.

Moscow attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements signed in 2014, and Russia’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered Minsk Protocol was designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.

Russia has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality
'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality FEATURE
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Europe’s isolation?
0:00
26:44
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Psyop war
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies