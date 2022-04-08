 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Apr, 2022 06:34
Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing (VIDEO)

The crew survived the incident in Costa Rica
Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing (VIDEO)
A damaged DHL cargo plane in Alajuela, Costa Rica, April 7, 2022. © Ezequiel Becerra/AFP

A Boeing 757-200 cargo plane operated by delivery giant DHL skidded off the runway during an emergency landing at Juan Santamaria International Airport in Costa Rica’s capital, San Jose on Thursday and broke in two.

The incident was caught on video. The aircraft lost its tail and went up in smoke.

The pilot and the first officer evacuated to safety and received only minor injuries, according to Hector Chaves, the head of the Fire Department.

Luis Miranda Munoz, deputy director of Costa Rica’s civil aviation authority, told reporters that the plane was heading to Guatemala and apparently had a failure in the hydraulic system.

DHL released a statement, promising an investigation.

