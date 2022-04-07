 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Apr, 2022 21:23
HomeWorld News

Two killed in shooting in Israel

Police are still hunting for a gunman who assaulted people on a popular street in Tel Aviv
Two killed in shooting in Israel
Israeli security forces search for suspects following a shooting at the Dizengoff Street in central Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 7, 2022. ©  Global Look Press / Ilia Yefimovich

At least two people have been killed and eight others injured in a shooting attack that has seen a gunman assault people on Dizengoff Street in the center of Tel Aviv on Thursday night, the local media has reported. The area is a popular scene filled with restaurants and bars.

At least four people are said to be in critical or serious condition, according to the Sourasky Medical Center. Videos published on social media showed the aftermath of the attack, where people can be seen roaming amid the overturned tables in one of the outdoor cafes as emergency services are rushing those injured to a hospital.

The gunman is still on the run and Israeli security forces have asked the public to stay at home and leave the streets as they continue searching the area. The incident appeared to be a “nationalistically motivated” attack, the Times of Israel reported, citing the police.

“From what we know, there are signs this was [an act of] terror,” Tel Aviv police chief Ami Eshed has said. The identity of the perpetrator or possibly perpetrators of the attack is still unknown.

The attack follows a series of shootings and stabbings in other Israeli cities that have been happening since last month, the local media reported. A total of 11 people have been killed in the attacks. The Times of Israel has called the development the deadliest terror outbreak since 2006.

It is unclear if the incidents are interconnected or if their timing is just a coincidence. The Palestinian Hamas militant group that controls the Gaza Strip called the Thursday attack a “natural and legitimate response” to Israel’s “crimes” against Palestinians, Jerusalem, and the al-Aqsa mosque.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group has also said that the attack it called ‘The Tel Aviv operation’ sent a clear message to Israel to “stop incursions into [the] al-Aqsa mosque,” according to the Jerusalem Post.

Security forces across Israel have been put on high alert. Some 1,000 soldiers in special forces training have been deployed to aid the police at various locations, the Israeli media reported.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality
'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality FEATURE
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Psyop war
0:00
25:10
Deterred deterrence? Pravin Sawhney, former Indian Army officer and editor of FORCE Magazine
0:00
29:51
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies