 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Apr, 2022 20:09
HomeWorld News

US greenlights $95 million-worth arms deal with Taiwan

Washington is expected to provide Taiwan with training and equipment to support its Patriot air defense systems
US greenlights $95 million-worth arms deal with Taiwan
FILE PHOTO: A US Patriot air defense system. ©  Global Look Press / Michal Fludra

The US State Department has greenlit a potential deal that would see the US providing Taiwan with equipment and relevant training to support its Patriot air defense systems, the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency told the media on Wednesday.

According to the Pentagon, the total value of the deal might amount to up to $95 million. “This proposed sale serves US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability,” the Pentagon said in a notification to the US Congress.

The deal would also help Taiwan “sustain its missile density and ensure readiness for air operations,” as well as to successfully deter “regional threats,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry has said it expects the deal to “become effective” within a month.

US offers view on chances of China attacking Taiwan
Read more
US offers view on chances of China attacking Taiwan

The statements made by the US officials, however, do not indicate that the contract had been signed and the negotiations on the deal had come to an end, Reuters reports. According to the Pentagon, the US aerospace and defense corporation, Raytheon, would become the prime contractor if the deal is finalized.

It is the third US arms sale to Taiwan announced since President Joe Biden took office. The potential deal comes amid heightened tensions in the Pacific as the US and its regional allies fear that China, which sees Taiwan as an inalienable part of its sovereign territory, might take some action to reunify Taiwan and mainland China, including “by force.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the US Navy’s Pacific Fleet commander, Admiral Samuel Paparo, warned that “the window of a potential unification by force” is “highly unpredictable.” Beijing repeatedly stated earlier that peaceful reunification would be a more preferable option for China, but it would not hesitate to use force if the island cut ties with it.

Major conflict between great powers more likely – General Milley
Read more
Major conflict between great powers more likely – General Milley

Taiwan itself has used the news about the deal to send a warning to Beijing. “In the face of China’s continuing military expansion and provocation, Taiwan must fully demonstrate its strong determination to defend itself,” Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Republic of China (ROC) was established in Taiwan after a civil war in the mainland in 1949. The island has been self-governed since then, but never formally declared independence from China. Now, the island has a population of 25 million.

The US recognized Beijing as the only legitimate authority in China in 1979. Yet, Washington also maintains unofficial relations with Taiwan and is one of its major arms suppliers.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality
'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality FEATURE
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Psyop war
0:00
25:10
Deterred deterrence? Pravin Sawhney, former Indian Army officer and editor of FORCE Magazine
0:00
29:51
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies