President Biden still claims he knew nothing of his son Hunter’s business deals, despite evidence on laptop

President Joe Biden wrote a letter of recommendation for the son of Chinese businessman Jonathan Li to attend Brown University in the US, Fox News reported on Wednesday. Biden’s son Hunter had a stake in a venture with Li as recently as last year, and although evidence from Hunter Biden’s laptop shows the Biden family involved in numerous overseas business dealings, the White House still insists the president never spoke with Hunter about these schemes.

In a series of emails that Fox claims “originated from a laptop said to belong to Hunter Biden,” Li tells Hunter, as well as his business associates Devon Archer and Jim Bulger, that his son Chris had applied to several US universities, including Brown. After sending on his son’s resumé, another of Biden Jr’s business partners, Eric Schwerin, replies:

"Jonathan, Hunter asked me to send you a copy of the recommendation letter that he asked his father to write on behalf of Christopher for Brown University.” Schwerin told Li that the letter had been sent by FedEx directly to the Ivy League university.

Fox could not obtain a copy of the letter, and both the White House and Brown refused to comment. It is unclear whether Chris Li was accepted to the university or attended classes there.

The entire email exchange took place between January and February 2017.

Li worked for Chinese investment firm BHR, which was involved in a joint venture with Hunter Biden’s investment firm Rosemont Seneca. Devon Archer was a co-founder of Rosemont Seneca, while Bulger and Schwerin also worked for the firm.

The story is the latest incriminating tale to originate from Hunter Biden’s laptop, allegedly left behind in a Delaware computer repair shop by the president’s son at some point before October 2020. The contents of the laptop, first reported on by the New York Post before the 2020 US presidential election, reveal extensive influence-peddling by Hunter Biden in China and Ukraine, including deals where Biden stood to make tens of millions of dollars “based on introductions alone,” and others involving kickbacks to “the big guy,” – an apparent reference to Joe Biden, who was vice president of the US at the time.

Biden’s campaign, along with liberal reporters in the US, initially wrote off the laptop’s contents as part of a “disinformation” campaign, potentially involving Russia. However, the computer’s authenticity has subsequently been independently verified, and the New York Times and Washington Post now admit that the younger Biden’s emails are genuine.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly insisted that he did not speak with his son about his foreign dealings. Asked on Tuesday whether the president still stood by this position, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said “yes.” Asked about the contents of the emails, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates told Fox News Digital: "We don't comment on the laptop."

As well as detailing alleged schemes for the Biden family’s enrichment, emails on Hunter’s laptop also reportedly show that Rosemont Seneca arranged financing for a Pentagon contractor to study hazardous biological agents in Ukraine. These emails back up Russia’s claims that the US was developing biological weapons on Ukrainian territory, claims written off as “Russian disinformation” by Washington.

Moscow has demanded that Washington explain the link between Biden and the Ukrainian biolabs, which the Pentagon has admitted to operating, albeit for supposedly peaceful purposes.