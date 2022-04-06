 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Apr, 2022 16:27
HomeWorld News

South Korea in US nuclear talks – media

A group of advisers to Seoul’s president-elect visited the US to talk about the redeployment of US military might, Reuters claims
South Korea in US nuclear talks – media
FILE PHOTO: US Air Force B-1B bombers, F-35B stealth fighter jets and South Korean F-15K fighter jets fly over the Korean Peninsula during joint drills in September 2017. ©  Global Look Press / South Korean Defense Ministry

A group of advisers to South Korea’s president-elect, Yoon Suk-yeol, have met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a bid to strengthen “deterrence” by securing an enhanced US presence on the Korean Peninsula. This would include the deployment of nuclear submarines and bombers, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing the delegation members.

“Deploying the strategic assets is an important element of reinforcing the extended deterrence, and the issue naturally came up during the discussions,” Park Jin, a South Korean lawmaker who led the delegation on its visit to Washington, told journalists.

Park added that the two sides explored options for boosting America’s extended nuclear deterrence and coordinating efforts against the threat posed by North Korea. The delegation also sought to arrange a meeting between Yoon and US President Joe Biden after the South Korean leader officially takes office.

South Korea’s outgoing and incoming leaders can't agree to meet
Read more
South Korea’s outgoing and incoming leaders can't agree to meet

Yoon, a conservative politician and former prosecutor general who won the presidential elections on March 9, will be sworn in on May 10. Redeployment of US nuclear-capable bombers and submarines to the peninsula was part of his election agenda, as he vowed to “respond firmly” to threats posed by Pyongyang.

A poll held in South Korea in September 2021 suggested that some 70% of the population support the idea of Seoul developing its own nuclear capabilities. The country’s conservatives have called for either the redeployment of US nukes or a NATO-style arrangement that would see South Koreans being trained to use nuclear arms in case of a conflict.

Washington has previously expressed skepticism about such a prospect. “All I can say is, US policy would not support that,” Mark Lambert, the US deputy assistant secretary of state for Japan and Korea, said back in September 2021.

On Wednesday, a White House official who was asked about the talks with the South Korean delegation said only that the two sides “discussed generally” US defense commitments. The US once had its tactical nuclear weapons deployed to South Korea but withdrew them in the early 1990s.

North Korea reveals nuclear red-line
Read more
North Korea reveals nuclear red-line

Yoon is also on the verge of reversing another policy of his liberal predecessor, Moon Jae-in. The outgoing president scaled back regular joint drills with the US in a bid to reduce tension with Pyongyang. The exercises were largely focused on computer simulations and avoided involving such weapons as bombers and aircraft carriers during his presidency. North Korea has long viewed the drills as a rehearsal for a potential war.

Now, Yoon is seeking to “normalize” the joint exercises again. South Korean media have reported that the upcoming spring exercises could feature nuclear bombers for the first time in five years. “We agreed that what’s most important is to maintain deterrence so that we can strongly respond to any possible North Korean provocations,” Park said, following the South Korean delegation’s talks in Washington.

The development comes amid a new spike in tensions on the peninsula. In late March, Pyongyang said it test-fired another intercontinental ballistic missile. The test was followed by a heated verbal exchange between the two nations’ officials, in which Seoul touted its ability to swiftly strike North Korea and Pyongyang warned that South Korea would suffer a “terrible disaster” if it violated an inch of North Korea’s territory.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality
'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality FEATURE
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Psyop war
0:00
25:10
Deterred deterrence? Pravin Sawhney, former Indian Army officer and editor of FORCE Magazine
0:00
29:51
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies