 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Apr, 2022 14:38
HomeWorld News

Stray naval mine found in Black Sea

Military diving teams working on defusing it, says Turkey’s National Defense Ministry
Stray naval mine found in Black Sea
FILE PHOTO: Turkish drilling vessel 'Fatih' sails up the Bosphorus towards the Black Sea in Istanbul, Turkey. © Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Turkey has detected yet another stray naval mine floating in its waters in the Black Sea, marking the third time such a discovery has been made since the start of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The country’s Ministry of National Defense announced the discovery on Wednesday, stating that elite Underwater Defense (SAS) diving teams had been dispatched to the area where the latest mine was found by a Liberian-flagged cargo ship and were already working on defusing it, and adding that a security perimeter had been established around the area, just off the coast of the town of Kefken in Izmir.

Previously, two other apparent floating mines were reported to have been found and destroyed by Turkey – one near the Bosphorus strait and one near Turkey’s border with Bulgaria. On March 28 the Romanian military also found and destroyed one near its Black Sea shore.

The Black Sea is a key shipping route for commodities such as grain, oil and oil products, and its waters are shared by Romania, Bulgaria, Georgia and Turkey, as well as Ukraine and Russia, which have been at war since late February.

Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of laying out mines in the Black Sea, with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky stating in an address to the Norwegian parliament last Wednesday that the Russian military is “creating the worst threat to international security since World War II” through its “insidious” operations in the Black sea. He has accused Russia of laying out mines in the Black Sea as “uncontrolled drifting ammunition” and a “de facto weapon of indiscriminate action.”

Moscow responds to Ukraine's Black Sea mine claims
Read more
Moscow responds to Ukraine's Black Sea mine claims

Moscow has denied the accusations, with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) stating that, from February 24 to March 4, the Ukrainian navy had placed about 420 “obsolete” sea anchor mines outside several of its ports. The FSB issued a warning on March 19 that some of these mines had detached from their cables and could potentially drift into the Bosphorus and Mediterranean Sea.

Moscow attacked Ukraine in late February, following a seven-year standoff over Kiev’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk ceasefire agreements, and Russia’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.

Russia is now demanding that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join NATO, a US-led military bloc. Kiev says the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it had been planning to retake the two secessionist regions by force.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality
'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality FEATURE
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Psyop war
0:00
25:10
Deterred deterrence? Pravin Sawhney, former Indian Army officer and editor of FORCE Magazine
0:00
29:51
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies