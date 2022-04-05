 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Apr, 2022 08:37
HomeWorld News

Several killed as truck crashes into train (PHOTOS)

Collision caused train carriage to derail and fall on its side, Hungarian police said
Several killed as truck crashes into train (PHOTOS)
© Hungarian police

Fatalities and injuries have ben reported after a pick-up truck crashed into a train in southern Hungary early on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at a railway crossing in the town of Mindszent near the Hungarian-Serbian border, the police said in a statement.

The truck drove onto the tracks and crashed into an oncoming train, which “derailed due to the force of the collision,” the statement read.

Photos from Mindszent have captured a train carriage laying on its side in the ditch and a pick-up truck with its cabin destroyed.

RT
© Hungarian police

“Several people were injured and several have died,” the police said, explaining that it couldn’t provide exact figures as the rescue effort was still ongoing.

Medics, police and firefighters have been working at the scene, while a rescue helicopter has also been spotted in the air.

RT
© Hungarian police

Reports in the local media have put the death toll at between five and seven, with around a dozen wounded. People traveling in the truck reportedly accounted for the majority of the fatalities.

READ MORE: Drunk truck driver rams 34 cars & causes a blaze (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Railway tracks were also damaged in the incident, with authorities saying that traffic won’t resume until Wednesday morning at the earliest.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Deterred deterrence? Pravin Sawhney, former Indian Army officer and editor of FORCE Magazine
0:00
29:51
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Looking East
0:00
26:4
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies