Several killed as truck crashes into train (PHOTOS)

Collision caused train carriage to derail and fall on its side, Hungarian police said

Fatalities and injuries have ben reported after a pick-up truck crashed into a train in southern Hungary early on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at a railway crossing in the town of Mindszent near the Hungarian-Serbian border, the police said in a statement.

The truck drove onto the tracks and crashed into an oncoming train, which “derailed due to the force of the collision,” the statement read.

Photos from Mindszent have captured a train carriage laying on its side in the ditch and a pick-up truck with its cabin destroyed.

“Several people were injured and several have died,” the police said, explaining that it couldn’t provide exact figures as the rescue effort was still ongoing.

Medics, police and firefighters have been working at the scene, while a rescue helicopter has also been spotted in the air.

Reports in the local media have put the death toll at between five and seven, with around a dozen wounded. People traveling in the truck reportedly accounted for the majority of the fatalities.

Railway tracks were also damaged in the incident, with authorities saying that traffic won’t resume until Wednesday morning at the earliest.