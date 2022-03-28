 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Mar, 2022 20:03
HomeWorld News

EU country destroys stray naval mine in Black Sea (PHOTOS)

This marks the third found floating in the waterway since Moscow warned that Ukraine had mined its coast with antique munitions
EU country destroys stray naval mine in Black Sea (PHOTOS)
© Facebook / Romanian Defense Ministry

The Romanian military destroyed a stray naval mine discovered on Monday some 39 nautical miles (71km) away from the country’s Black Sea shore.

An object suspected of being a mine was first discovered floating in the country’s waters by a fishing boat, the captain of which alerted the authorities. A minesweeper vessel was dispatched to the area, and it was confirmed it was indeed a mine, the Romanian Defense Ministry said in a statement. It was then examined by a team of divers, who decided to destroy the munition on site with a high-velocity shaped charge.

Images released by the Romanian military show a classic ‘horned death’ naval mine apparently of the small anchored mine type – a Soviet-made munition dating back to the WWII-era.

The mine appeared to have been freshly painted black with white markings and showed little rust. The device had seemingly not been properly armed, however, and the protective caps covering its detonator ‘horns’ had failed to detach, so it had remained intact while adrift.

The latest incident came shortly after another stray naval mine was discovered by the Turkish military close to its maritime border with Bulgaria. A third mine had been scooped up and disposed of by a Turkish SAS team near the Bosphorus Strait on Saturday.

Turkey intercepts naval mine floating near Bosphorus (VIDEO)
Read more
Turkey intercepts naval mine floating near Bosphorus (VIDEO)

The string of incidents involving stray mines comes amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The issue was first brought to light a week ago by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), which stated that the Ukrainian military had placed anchor mines along its Black Sea coast to prevent a potential amphibious assault by the Russian Navy. A number of the antique, Soviet-made mines had already detached from their cables, the FSB claimed, warning that the munitions could drift across the Black Sea into the Bosphorus Strait and ultimately into the Mediterranean.

The allegations were disputed by the Ukrainian side, however, which insisted that the mine scare was nothing but Russian disinformation being used as excuse to close off parts of the sea. Some Ukrainian media outlets went even further, claiming the mines had been placed along the country’s coast by Russia itself.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them?
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them? FEATURE
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Biden’s war
0:00
26:14
The Strait Guys: Connecting America and Russia
0:00
27:58
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies