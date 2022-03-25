 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Mar, 2022 15:21
HomeWorld News

Interpol president probed for torture – media

French prosecutors will investigate Emirati General Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi, according to AFP
Interpol president probed for torture – media
President of Interpol Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi. © Getty Images / Isa Terli

French anti-terror prosecutors have opened a preliminary inquiry into Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, the Interpol president and Inspector General of the United Arab Emirate's (UAE) Interior Ministry, over allegations of suspected torture, AFP reported on Thursday citing unidentified judicial officials.

Back in January, the Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GCHR), a Lebanon-based NGO, filed a complaint against Al-Raisi for his actions while he was serving at the UAE interior ministry. The organization accused him of mistreating Emirati opposition figure Ahmed Mansoor Al Shehhi.

“The UAE’s powerful state security agency has violated Mansoor’s rights for more than 10 years with arbitrary arrest and detention, death threats, physical assault, government surveillance, and inhumane treatment in custody,” reports the human rights organization. “Since detaining him in March 2017, UAE authorities have held Mansoor largely incommunicado, isolated him from other prisoners, and denied him a bed and mattress.”

READ MORE: ‘War criminal’ comments land Supreme Court nominee in hot water

GCHR believes that by holding Mansoor in isolation for nearly four years Abu Dhabi has violated the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

In November 2021, the UAE representative was elected as Interpol president despite a major backlash from politicians and activists. An open letter against the candidacy of Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi signed by eight human rights organizations did not have any effect. Last year, the UAE foreign ministry refuted allegations regarding Mansoor’s welfare as “untrue.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them?
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them? FEATURE
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West FEATURE
Surviving among ruins: life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists
Surviving among ruins: life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Sanctions madness!
0:00
27:30
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Info warfare
0:00
26:55
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies