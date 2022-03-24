 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Mar, 2022 18:42
Pope speaks against sanctions, calls for more women in power

The Pontiff said women could convert power from the ‘logic of domination’ to one of ‘service and care’
Women must change the way society is governed, Pope Francis told members of the Italian Women’s Centre on Thursday, adding that the world needs “a different way of governing” rather than more sanctions, weapons, and military alliances.

Lamenting “the old logic of power that still dominates so-called geopolitics,” the Pope complained that the “world continues to be governed as a ‘chessboard’, where the powerful study the moves to extend their dominance to the detriment of others.” 

Only by adopting “a different way of governing the world” can humanity change its ways, he said. Women, he argued, can change the character of natural relations between humans from the “logic of domination” to the “logic of service, of care.” 

Women are the protagonists of this change of course,” the Pope declared, arguing that “by acquiring power in society, [women] can change the system.” 

This mentality comes from “the school of Jesus Christ” and the “school of Gandhi,” he said.

The Pope praised the theme of Congress for 2022, “the creative identity of men and women in a shared mission,” and called for civilization to overcome the reflexive need for “more weapons, more sanctions, more political-military alliances.

The Pope has been outspoken in his opposition to the war in Ukraine, denouncing Europe’s plans to increase defense spending in the wake of Russia’s military offensive.

A new way to balance world power must be found, he said, arguing that more of the same was just “madness” and stating he was “embarrassed” when he learned European nations had committed to spending 2% of GDP on buying more weapons. He has also criticized “unjustified aggression” without naming the culprit.

A different way of governing the globalized world, not by showing your teeth, as is done now, but a different way to frame international relations” must be found, he insisted.

