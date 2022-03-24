 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Mar, 2022 14:48
HomeWorld News

British politician refuses to define ‘woman’ (VIDEO)

Chancellor Rishi Sunak dodged the biology question in a radio interview
British politician refuses to define ‘woman’ (VIDEO)
Rishi Sunak looks on as he speaks during a press conference in the Downing Street briefing room in London, Britain, February 3, 2022 © AP / Justin Tallis

With transgender issues in the news, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak was asked on Thursday, “What is a woman?” The Conservative MP refused to answer directly.

“Rishi Sunak, what is a woman?” TalkRadio host Julia Hartley-Brewer asked the chancellor, to which Sunak replied, “I thought the prime minister answered this brilliantly … I fully agree with him,” referring to recent comments in parliament by PM Boris Johnson. 

Asked for his own definition of the term, Sunak repeated that Johnson “answered the question brilliantly.”

“Adult human female?” Hartley-Brewer suggested, to which Sunak repeated, “I thought he put it very well.”

Johnson on Wednesday told parliament that while transgender people “should be treated with the maximum possible generosity and respect,” he felt “when it comes to distinguishing between a man and a woman, that the basic facts of biology remain overwhelmingly important.”

Some transgender activists take issue with the term being linked to sex, since a ‘woman’ is defined as an “adult human female,” and transgender women are biologically male. Earlier this month, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer came down on the side of the trans movement when he declared “a woman is a female adult, and … trans women are women.”

Creator of the GIF has died
Read more
Creator of the GIF has died

Some feminist groups disagree with this statement, arguing that biological males cannot be “women,” and that allowing these people into traditionally women-only spaces – like sports leagues, changing rooms, and female prisons – unfairly discriminates against biological women and in some cases places them in danger.

Sunak is not the only high-level official to struggle with the definition of “woman” in recent days. In the US, President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, was pressed on Tuesday by Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) if she “could provide a definition for the word ‘woman.’”

“No, I can’t,” she replied. “Not in this context. I’m not a biologist.”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, conservative pundit Charlie Kirk, and satirical news outlet The Babylon Bee were all suspended from Twitter after the exchange for comments suggesting that trans women are actually men.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West FEATURE
Surviving among ruins: life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists
Surviving among ruins: life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists FEATUREExclusive
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses?
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Info warfare
0:00
26:55
No right to might? John Bolton, former US national security advisor
0:00
30:15
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies