 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Mar, 2022 07:14
HomeWorld News

George Soros mourns Madeleine Albright

The billionaire Open Society Foundations founder called her a “champion for freedom and democracy”
George Soros mourns Madeleine Albright
George Soros and Madeleine Albright attend the Annual Freedom Award Benefit at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel on November 6, 2013 in New York City © Getty Images / Neilson Barnard;  International Rescue Committee

Open Society Foundations founder and liberal billionaire George Soros published a statement mourning the death of former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright on Wednesday, calling her a champion of democracy.

“Madeleine Albright was an astute stateswoman, scholar, and a true champion for freedom and democracy,” said Soros, who also called Albright “a trailblazer in her field.”

“My colleagues and I at the @OpenSociety Foundations mourn her passing today. We will miss her.”

Albright was pronounced dead at the age of 84 on Wednesday. Her family confirmed the death was the result of cancer.

In 2009, Soros worked with Albright and billionaire Jacob Rothschild to invest $350 million into building mobile masts in Africa.

Albright served as the first female US secretary of state in the Clinton administration.

In 1996, she infamously claimed that it was “worth it” that half a million children in Iraq died as a result of US sanctions, while in 2012 she was recorded calling Serbians “disgusting” after being shown photos of victims of the Kosovo War.

US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former Trump administration Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates all issued statements on Wednesday mourning Albright’s death.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West FEATURE
Surviving among ruins: life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists
Surviving among ruins: life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists FEATUREExclusive
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses?
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Info warfare
0:00
26:55
No right to might? John Bolton, former US national security advisor
0:00
30:15
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies