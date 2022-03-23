 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Mar, 2022 13:25
Toxic gas sends multiple people to hospital in London

Fire crews rushed to a swimming pool after a chemical reaction caused a major chlorine gas release
Emergency services respond to a gas-related incident near the Aquatics Centre at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, Britain, March 23, 2022 © AP / Alberto Pezzali

A number of people were hospitalized with breathing difficulties in London on Wednesday, after a chemical reaction caused a release of poisonous chlorine gas at a swimming pool. Residents nearby were asked to close their windows as firefighters ventilated the toxic fumes.

Workers at the London Aquatics Center at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford were taking delivery of chemicals on Wednesday morning when a “gas release” occurred, the Evening Standard reported.

“Due to a chemical reaction a high quantity of chlorine gas was released inside the center,” the London Fire Brigade stated shortly afterwards, adding that around 200 people were evacuated from the pool complex and that officers were ventilating the building.

Pool management said that “a number of casualties with breathing difficulties” were being treated by the London Ambulance Service.

Nearby residents have been asked to keep their doors and windows shut as emergency workers ventilate the building.

Chlorine is commonly used to disinfect swimming pools, and is usually transported in liquid or crystal form. However, chlorine becomes a gas when mixed with an acid such as ammonia or hydrochloric acid, and this yellow-green fog can cause vomiting and respiratory damage when inhaled.

