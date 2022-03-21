 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Boeing 737 crashes in China – reports
21 Mar, 2022 07:19
HomeWorld News

China explains its ‘unique role’ in resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict

Qin Gang, the country’s envoy in the US, said Beijing will do “everything” to de-escalate the crisis
China explains its ‘unique role’ in resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict
A charred Russian tank near Kiev, Ukraine, March 2022. © Ukrainian Ground Forces/AFP

Qin Gang, the Chinese ambassador to the US, has said Beijing will work to achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine, rather than sending arms to any side in the conflict. Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, advancing on Kiev and other cities.

Appearing on CBS News’ Face the Nation on Sunday, Qin said China will not send weapons or ammunition to Russia or Ukraine. “We will do everything to de-escalate the crisis,” he added.

Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow for its military campaign in Ukraine and, unlike many Western countries and some of their allies, did not impose any sanctions on Russia. Beijing’s defiant stance prompted the White House to warn of “consequences” should it help Moscow to bypass sanctions in any way.

Qin noted that China continues to maintain “normal” economic relations with Russia in all spheres, including the economy. Condemning Moscow will not help to achieve peace, he argued.

China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses?
Read more
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses?

“On the one hand, China upholds the UN purposes and principles, including the respect for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine,” the diplomat said. “On the other hand, we do see that there is a complexity in the history of the Ukraine issue.”

“China has good relations with Russia, has good relations with Ukraine, and China keeps close communications with the United States and with Europe. They enable China to reach out to all parties concerned in a crisis,” Qin said, adding that Beijing’s “unique role” can help to resolve the crisis.

Moscow attacked its neighbor in late February, following a seven-year standoff over Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, and Russia’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.

Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses?
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses? FEATURE
Historic roots of the Donbass problem explained
Historic roots of the Donbass problem explained FEATURE
Russia’s divorce from the West has pushed it into China’s arms. Here’s how it will work
Russia’s divorce from the West has pushed it into China’s arms. Here’s how it will work FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Russia speaks!
0:00
26:34
Sanctions: The Blowback
0:00
27:57
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies