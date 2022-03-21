 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Mar, 2022 00:34
Saudi energy facilities, refinery hit by Yemeni rebels

The missile and drone attack led to temporary disruptions
Firefighters battle a blaze at an Aramco terminal in the southern border town of Jizan, Saudi Arabia, early Sunday, March 20, 2022 ©  Saudi Press Agency via AP

Yemeni rebels hit Saudi Arabian energy facilities and an oil refinery with a series of missile and drone strikes on Sunday, resulting in a temporary reduction of production.

Members of the Houthi rebel movement struck facilities belonging to the Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company – a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and the China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec) – and other energy companies with drone and missile strikes. While civilian homes were allegedly damaged during the barrage, no casualties were reported.

The Saudi Ministry of Energy said in a statement that the “assault on Yasref facilities has led to a temporary reduction in the refinery's production,” though added that the reduction would “be compensated for from the inventory.”

Houthi spokesperson Yehia Sarie claimed that the “wide and large military operation” had been undertaken in retaliation to Saudi Arabia’s “aggression and blockade” against Yemen.

The White House condemned the Houthi barrage “against civilian infrastructure” in a statement on Sunday and accused the rebels of conducting “terrorist attacks with enabling by Iran, which supplies them with missile and UAV components, training, and expertise.”

“This is done in violation of UN Security Council resolutions prohibiting the import of weapons into Yemen,” said White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan, who concluded that the US fully supports its “partners” in “the defense of their territory from Houthi attacks.”

Top stories

