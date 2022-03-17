 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Mar, 2022 12:55
HomeWorld News

French state-funded outlets to be suspended over ‘false allegations’

The military in Mali has taken action after RFI and France 24 reported accusations of abuse by the African country’s army
French state-funded outlets to be suspended over ‘false allegations’
France24 logo displayed on a smartphone. © Mateusz Slodkowski / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images

Mali’s ruling military junta announced on Thursday that it has begun the process of suspending broadcasts by French state-funded media outlets RFI radio and France 24 television after they reported “false allegations” of abuse by the Malian Army.

Allegations made by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and Human Rights Watch were reported by RFI and France 24, sparking anger from the junta. The rights group argued that Mali soldiers have been responsible for killing at least 71 civilians since early December, and army abuses have been reported in the country, including the execution of elderly people and children. The junta denies these reports.

Uninvited foreign troops must leave, African nation says
Read more
Uninvited foreign troops must leave, African nation says

The military junta in Mali, which staged two coups in August 2020 to seize control of the country, accused the outlets of engaging in “a premeditated strategy aimed at destabilizing the political transition,” as well as seeking to “demoralize the Malian people and discredit the Malian army.”

While the two outlets were still reportedly on air in Mali on Thursday morning, the military junta revealed it is taking steps to suspend broadcasts. It did not reveal how long that process would take, when it expected it to take effect, or how long they would be blocked from airing.

France Medias Monde, the state-owned company behind RFI and France 24, said in response it “protested against the unfounded accusations.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war
Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war FEATUREExclusive
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine FEATURE
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Russia-Ukraine war happened ‘by design’ + What would a NATO-Russia nuclear war look like? (E1120)
0:00
26:56
CrossTalk: NATO’s failure
0:00
25:45
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies