17 Mar, 2022 07:53
Brazil sought Russia’s help with nuclear-powered submarine – media

The South American country turned to Moscow after talks with the US fell apart, a report says
FILE PHOTO: The Brazilian Navy submarine Humaita, under construction in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 2019. © Mauro Pimentel/AFP

Brazil asked Russia for help in developing its first nuclear-powered submarine during President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to Moscow last month, Folha de S.Paulo daily reported on Wednesday, citing a military source.

According to the paper, Brazil sought Washington’s help with certifying nuclear reactor fuel and “engineering issues,” but the talks fell apart by 2018.

The South American country then reportedly turned to Russia for assistance. Bolsonaro was said to have asked his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin for help with the submarine during his trip to Moscow last month. The trip took place a week before Russia attacked Ukraine.

Brazilian officials met with Russian state nuclear energy agency Rosatom, which already had deals on supplying fuel for the country’s only nuclear power plant, and the healthcare sector. However, after returning home, Bolsonaro said Brazil was also interested in Russian nuclear technology “because of the propulsion of our submarine,” the paper said.

Folha de S.Paulo cited Foreign Ministry sources as saying the future of the prospective deal is now uncertain due to Russia’s ongoing military campaign against Ukraine. Many countries, including the US, UK, Canada, and EU member states, have imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow in recent weeks.

Brazil began building its first nuclear-powered submarine, the Alvaro Alberto, late last year. It is due to be launched in 2031, according to Naval News.

