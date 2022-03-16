Pakistan’s PM welcomes UN resolution to combat Islamophobia

UNGA voted to set March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has praised the United Nations’ unanimous decision to designate March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

On Tuesday, he posted a tweet congratulating all Muslims around the world saying that their voice against the rising tide of Islamophobia has finally been heard.

“Today UN has finally recognized the grave challenge confronting the world: of Islamophobia, respect for religious symbols and practices and of curtailing systematic hate speech and discrimination against Muslims. Next challenge is to ensure implementation of this landmark resolution,” Pakistan’s leader wrote.

Introduced by Islamabad, and co-sponsored by 55 other predominantly Muslim nations, the resolution was adopted by all 193 countries represented at the UN General Assembly. Its main goal is “to foster a global dialogue on the promotion of a culture of tolerance and peace at all levels, based on respect for human rights and for the diversity of religions and beliefs,” according to the document.

Although the document was adopted by consensus, the representative of India, T. S. Tirumurti, expressed concern that by recognizing just one ‘phobia’ the resolution may downplay the seriousness of violations regarding other religions. India’s envoy insisted that all other forms of hate should be combated too since Jews, Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, and Buddhists alike all suffer discrimination.

On March 15, three years ago, a gunman stormed two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 51 people and injuring 40.