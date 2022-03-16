 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Mar, 2022 05:32
HomeWorld News

Boris Johnson visits Saudi Arabia on quest for more oil

The prime minister proposed a new ‘coalition’ of energy exporters and said the world must ‘wean’ itself off Russian oil
Boris Johnson visits Saudi Arabia on quest for more oil
FILE PHOTO: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen at a meeting in London, Britain. ©  Getty Images / WPA Pool

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to travel to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to discuss how to boost Middle Eastern oil and gas exports and reduce purchases from Russia, denouncing Moscow’s military action in Ukraine while saying nothing of the seven-year conflict still raging in Yemen.

In a statement ahead of Wednesday’s trip, Johnson blasted Russia’s “brutal and unprovoked assault” on Ukraine while declaring that London is “building an international coalition” to deal with a “new reality” in the energy sector.

“The world must wean itself off Russian hydrocarbons and starve Putin’s addiction to oil and gas,” he said of the Russian president, adding that “Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are key international partners in that effort. We will work with them to ensure regional security, support the humanitarian relief effort and stabilise global energy markets for the longer term.”

The PM will first meet with Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed before heading to Saudi Arabia for a sit-down with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, where he’s expected to discuss increasing Gulf energy output as the UK seeks to cut down on Russian imports.

US urges India to think twice before buying Russian oil READ MORE: US urges India to think twice before buying Russian oil

The visit was slammed by some lawmakers, as it comes soon after Riyadh’s largest-ever public execution, in which it killed 81 prisoners. Saudi officials said the convicts were found guilty of “heinous crimes,” including ties to terrorism.

US President Joe Biden is also reportedly planning to visit the kingdom to discuss energy issues, though the White House has declined to confirm his travel schedule. While Washington has so far dismissed an outright ban on Russian imports, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US is in “active discussions” with European partners about such a move, so long as they can maintain “a steady global oil supply.”

Johnson’s trip also comes amid a bloody seven-year war on Yemen, in which a coalition of states led by Saudi Arabia – and heavily supported by the US and UK – has attempted to oust Houthi rebels from power and reinstall Yemeni President Mansour Hadi, who was elected in 2012 on a one-man ballot. As of late 2021, nearly 400,000 people had been killed in the conflict, according to UN estimates, most of them Yemeni children under the age of 5. Many have perished of “indirect” causes and deprivation, such as hunger and lack of medicine amid a blockade on Yemen’s ports, while around 40% have been killed in fighting and airstrikes. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine FEATURE
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day FEATURE
How Russia’s neighbors view the war in Ukraine
How Russia’s neighbors view the war in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s failure
0:00
25:45
Iran’s view of Russia’s Ukraine invasion explained & Western double standards over conflict (E1119)
0:00
27:31
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies