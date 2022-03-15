 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Mar, 2022
Meta to ‘train’ Australian politicians for election

The social media giant will help candidates battle misinformation and threats
Facebook unveiled their new Meta sign at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021 © AP / Tony Avelar

Facebook parent company Meta has announced a comprehensive package of measures to coach Australian politicians about the spread of “misinformation” ahead of the country’s general election this year. The company will “help train Australian political candidates on aspects of cyber security and coach influencers to stop the spread of misinformation in a bid to boost the integrity of an upcoming election,” according to a Reuters report published on Tuesday.

Meta’s Australian chief of public policy, Josh Machin, said the company would “stay vigilant to emerging threats and take additional steps, if necessary, to prevent abuse on our platform while also empowering people in Australia to use their voice by voting.”

Machin also said Meta’s plans were “by far the most compressive package of election integrity measures we have ever had in Australia.”

“We’ve been working incredibly closely for some time, with Australian government security agencies, law enforcement, and a group that the government has convened, called the election integrity assurance task force, in order to make sure that we’re fully across potential threats in the context of the election,” he revealed.

Meta’s ‘Facebook Protect’ program seeks to protect politicians who are “targeted by bad actors on social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram,” according to the company’s website.

The company will also reportedly have a dedicated team of staff to monitor abuse that is sent to Australian politicians on Meta platforms during the election.

