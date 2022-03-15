 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Mar, 2022 00:24
HomeWorld News

China names world’s ‘hacking empire’

Beijing vents frustration about hackers taking over Chinese networks to launch cyberattacks on Russia
China names world’s ‘hacking empire’
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, March 10, 2022 file photo. ©  AP

Calling the US a “hacking empire” of the world, the Chinese foreign ministry urged Washington to stop “malicious” cyber activities following reports that American hackers subverted a network in China to launch attacks on Russia and Belarus.

“China is gravely concerned about cyberattacks against other countries that originate from the US and use China as a springboard,” foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters at a press briefing on Monday.

Zhao was commenting on recent Chinese media reports that hackers, mainly from the US but also from NATO allies Germany and the Netherlands, recently hijacked a Chinese computer network for cyberattacks, 87% of which targeted Russia.

“Against the background of the Ukraine situation, such a move may produce the negative effect of misleading the international community and spreading disinformation,” Zhao said, pointing out that “a former US senior official called publicly for launching cyberattacks on Russia not long ago.”

US warns China against helping Russia READ MORE: US warns China against helping Russia

This appeared to be a reference to Hillary Clinton, former US secretary of state and presidential candidate, who made such calls in a MSNBC interview at the end of February.

While Beijing doesn’t know the exact role of the US government in the hacker attack, or if it is linked to the “long practice of smearing China in cyberspace” by the US, Zhao called for Washington to “adopt a more responsible attitude.”

Meanwhile, the White House said on Monday that the US has threatened China with “significant consequences” if it helped Russia in any way, during the lengthy talks in Rome between national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Chinese envoy Yang Jiechi. 

Multiple Western outlets claimed over the weekend that Moscow had asked Beijing for military aid for the conflict in Ukraine. Zhao called such claims “disinformation” coming from the US.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day FEATURE
How Russia's neighbors view the war in Ukraine
How Russia's neighbors view the war in Ukraine FEATURE
‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT
‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
Iran’s view of Russia’s Ukraine invasion explained & Western double standards over conflict (E1119)
0:00
27:31
End of Western domination? (E426)
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies