Multiple rockets fired towards US base in Iraq - reports
12 Mar, 2022 23:50
Videos have emerged online purporting to show rockets raining down on the city of Erbil, which hosts a major US military base in Iraq
Several rockets have reportedly struck an area in Erbil, northern Iraq, near a major US military base. Erbil is the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Footage shared online purports to show a series of explosions rocking the area. The apparent strike ignited several fires, with smoke can be seen billowing from the scene.

The reported attack has not resulted in any casualties, Kurdistan’s health minister Saman Barzanji told local media, as cited by Reuters. Politico’s Paul McLeary also reported, citing a US defense official, that there have not been any injuries at the US base.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

