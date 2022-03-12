Multiple rockets fired towards US base in Iraq - reports
Several rockets have reportedly struck an area in Erbil, northern Iraq, near a major US military base. Erbil is the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.
Footage shared online purports to show a series of explosions rocking the area. The apparent strike ignited several fires, with smoke can be seen billowing from the scene.
#pt: Video released by local sources in #Erbil appear to show rockets impacting the ground: pic.twitter.com/COul9Bun35— Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) March 12, 2022
The reported attack has not resulted in any casualties, Kurdistan’s health minister Saman Barzanji told local media, as cited by Reuters. Politico’s Paul McLeary also reported, citing a US defense official, that there have not been any injuries at the US base.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW