Multiple rockets fired towards US base in Iraq - reports

Videos have emerged online purporting to show rockets raining down on the city of Erbil, which hosts a major US military base in Iraq

Several rockets have reportedly struck an area in Erbil, northern Iraq, near a major US military base. Erbil is the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Footage shared online purports to show a series of explosions rocking the area. The apparent strike ignited several fires, with smoke can be seen billowing from the scene.

#pt: Video released by local sources in #Erbil appear to show rockets impacting the ground: pic.twitter.com/COul9Bun35 — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) March 12, 2022

The reported attack has not resulted in any casualties, Kurdistan’s health minister Saman Barzanji told local media, as cited by Reuters. Politico’s Paul McLeary also reported, citing a US defense official, that there have not been any injuries at the US base.

