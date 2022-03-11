Russia asks for UN Security Council meeting over Ukraine’s ‘biolabs’

Moscow claims Washington has funded and curated alleged bioweapons programs in Ukraine

Russia has called for a UN Security Council meeting to discuss purported US-backed biological weapons programs in Ukraine. Washington has denied that it owns or operates any such biolabs in the country, while Kiev insisted that the facilities were engaged only in civilian research.

Moscow’s Deputy UN envoy Dmitriy Polyanskiy announced the move early on Friday, saying the mission had requested a Security Council summit for March 11 while citing a Defense Ministry briefing claiming that the United States and NATO allies ran “military biological programs” in Ukraine.

Russian Mission asked for a meeting of #SecurityCouncil for 11 March to discuss the military biological activities of the US on the territory of #Ukrainehttps://t.co/51LOJwi6zy — Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) March 10, 2022

The military briefing went on to claim that the Pentagon’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency is “financing and conducting military biological research on the territory of Ukraine,” citing documents it said it captured at several facilities during Russia’s ongoing attack on the country. Among other activities, the ministry said research was carried out at laboratories in Kiev, Kharkov and Odessa to “study the possibility of the spread of particularly dangerous infections through migrating birds.”

Washington, however, has rejected those charges, with State Department spokesperson Ned Price telling reporters on Wednesday that the US is “in full compliance with its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and Biological Weapons Convention, and it does not develop or possess such weapons anywhere.”

Instead, Price argued it was Russia that has been operating “active chemical and biological weapons programs,” though did not elaborate or provide evidence for the counter-accusation.

Other US officials have offered varying responses to Russia’s claims. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, for example, told lawmakers on Tuesday that Ukraine does, in fact, have “biological research facilities,” voicing concerns that “Russian forces may be seeking to gain control of” hazardous materials from those labs. She stopped short of confirming any American role at the facilities, however, and did not go into detail about what kind of work had been done.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesky has also weighed in on the issue, saying that any biolabs in his country have no military dimension and are “focused on civilian science.” He claimed that most of the facilities have been around since the Soviet era.

“Neither chemical weapons nor other weapons of mass destruction are being developed on our soil,” he said on Friday.