 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Mar, 2022 12:33
HomeWorld News

Hungary hits out against sanctions on Russian oil & gas

Budapest has argued that Eastern Europe is too dependent on the energy supply from Moscow
Hungary hits out against sanctions on Russian oil & gas
FILE PHOTO: A natural gas facility in Russia, 2021. © Pavel Lvov/Sputnik

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said that Hungary opposes sanctions on Russia’s energy sector, as Western countries hit Moscow with sweeping restrictions over its attack on Ukraine.

“The reality stems from infrastructure and available natural gas resources. Natural gas and oil from Russia are currently dominant in our region,” Szijjarto told reporters during his trip to Serbia on Wednesday.

“That’s why we can’t accept measures imposing a disproportionate burden on Hungary, the Hungarian people,” Szijjarto said.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban made a similar point on Tuesday, arguing that “everyone in Europe suffers” from the effect of sanctions against Moscow. “I made it clear that we condemn Russia’s attack, we condemn the war, but we’ll not allow the price of war to be paid by Hungarian families,” Orban said.

Norway reveals whether it can increase gas exports to Europe
Read more
Norway reveals whether it can increase gas exports to Europe

The PM noted that the country gets most of its gas and oil from Russia, while 90% of Hungarian families use gas to heat their homes. “Without any gas and oil, the Hungarian economy simply can’t function.”

On Tuesday, the EU rolled out a plan to make Europe independent from Russian energy “well before 2030.” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU “simply cannot rely on a supplier who explicitly threatens us.” 

Russia attacked its western neighbor late last month, arguing it was defending the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, which broke away from Ukraine shortly after the 2014 coup in Kiev. Moscow further said it wanted Ukraine to officially declare itself a neutral country, renouncing its bid to one day join NATO.

Kiev said the attack was entirely unprovoked and appealed for the international community for help. Ukraine also denied claims that it was planning to retake the rebellious republics by force.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘Why is it happening to us?’ Stories from refugees fleeing DPR to Russia
‘Why is it happening to us?’ Stories from refugees fleeing DPR to Russia FEATUREExclusive
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT FEATUREExclusive
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies