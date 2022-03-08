 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Mar, 2022 06:48
HomeWorld News

Australia sanctions Russians for pushing ‘false narratives’

Canberra said the penalties would target people of “strategic interest” to Moscow
Australia sanctions Russians for pushing ‘false narratives’
A Russian serviceman at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine. © Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry

Australia has brought new sanctions against Russians accused of spreading “disinformation” about the conflict in Ukraine, including claims about “Nazis” in the country and civilian deaths in the Donbass region. 

Canberra announced the decision on Tuesday afternoon, with Foreign Minister Marise Payne noting the new penalties will also target senior commanders in the Russian military in addition to those said to be purveying “propaganda.”

“Today Australia imposed new sanctions on key military figures, the Russian Armed Forces & those responsible for driving and disseminating Russian propaganda,” Payne said, adding that the move followed earlier penalties on key Russian banks.

It remains unclear exactly how the Australian government will define ‘disinformation’, but it said it would continue to “work with digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Google to take action to suspend the dissemination of content generated by Russian state media within Australia.”

While the Foreign Ministry did not release the names of those targeted, it said “10 people of strategic interest to Russia” would be sanctioned for “their role in encouraging hostility towards Ukraine and promoting pro-Kremlin propaganda” regarding Moscow’s assault on the country in late February. 

“This includes driving and disseminating false narratives about the ‘de-Nazification’ of Ukraine, making erroneous allegations of genocide against ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine, and promoting the recognition of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic as independent,” the ministry went on.

Australia demands China end ‘chilling silence’
Read more
Australia demands China end ‘chilling silence’

In announcing what he called a “special military operation” in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the mission would aim to “denazify” the country and prevent further attacks on the Russian-speaking population in the two breakaway republics recently recognized by Moscow, which Putin characterized as “genocide” in progress. The president’s remarks about ‘Nazis’ likely refer to a number of prominent ultranationalist factions in Ukraine, some of which have received official endorsement by the government in Kiev, and have even been directly integrated into the country’s armed forces.

According to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), thousands of civilians in the Donbass region have been killed in fighting between Ukrainian and separatist forces since hostilities broke out in 2014. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT FEATUREExclusive
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies